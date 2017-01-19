Two men arrested in Bodfish during probation search

BODFISH, Calif. - On January 18, 2017, officers from the California Multi Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Kern County Probation Department, conducted a probation search on Piute Street, just north of Bodfish Canyon Road.

During the search officers located two stolen motorcycles, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.



46-year-old David McKiearnan and 22-year-old Edward Hopper, both Bodfish residents, were arrested.

McKiearnan was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, and Hopper was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.



Both subjects were booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility Jail on the above listed charges. The stolen motorcycles were returned to their owners.

