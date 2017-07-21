Two people killed in Taft Hwy crash, driver arrested for DUI

10:59 AM, Jul 21, 2017
Bakersfield - CHP said two people were killed in a drunk driving crash on Taft Highway Thursday night.

 

California Highway Patrol said the two vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. near Taft Highway and Buena Vista Road.

 

The driver in one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

 

The Coroner will release the identity of the two people killed.

 

So far, three people have died in two separate crashes this week on Taft Highway.

