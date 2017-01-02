Two suspects arrested in connection to burglaries in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to recent burglaries in Rosamond.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the 1500 block of Edwards Avenue and found property stolen from the businesses.

A stolen firearm, ammunition, narcotics, and narcotics paraphernalia was found inside.

William Bird, 46, and Angela Tachalek, 35, were arrested.

Bird was booked on several charges including burglary, possession o stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and other misdemeanor charges. His bail is $392,500.

Trachalek was booked on several charges including felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges. Her bail is $225,000.