Two suspects arrested in connection to burglaries in Rosamond

Chloe Nordquist
1:26 PM, Jan 2, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSAMOND, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to recent burglaries in Rosamond.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the 1500 block of Edwards Avenue and found property stolen from the businesses.

A stolen firearm, ammunition, narcotics, and narcotics paraphernalia was found inside.

William Bird, 46, and Angela Tachalek, 35, were arrested.

Bird was booked on several charges including burglary, possession o stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and other misdemeanor charges.  His bail is $392,500.

Trachalek was booked on several charges including felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges.  Her bail is $225,000.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News