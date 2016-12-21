Two suspects steal from Northeast Bakersfield Lowe's, cause accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two suspects stole from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Northeast Bakersfield Tuesday night and then caused an accident up the road while fleeing the scene.

One suspect ran off with two power drills from the store located at Columbus Street and Haley Street. The other suspect was in the getaway vehicle.

A store employee tried to stop the suspects, according to police.

Moments later police responded to a call up the road where police said the suspects crashed near the Fastrip at Mt. Vernon and University Avenue.

The suspects got away. Police are still investigating.