Two TVs, jewelry, and other items stolen from an Oildale couple's home

Oildale home burglarized Thursday
OILDALE, Calif. - A couple from Oildale came home to find many of their items had been stolen.
They noticed the screen door was open and a wrench was sitting by the front door.
The owner noticed a pry bar on the chair and called police.
Two TVs, two jewelry boxes, a lockbox with a gun, certificates, social security cards and rent money, coins, and other items were stolen.
The home owner believes he may have been watched before the burglars broke in.
Deputies got partial fingerprints from the suspect.
