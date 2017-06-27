UFW announces new ringtone jingle to warn immigrants of rights if confronted by ICE agents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On Monday the United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation held press conferences in Bakersfield, Fresno and Salinas introducing the new "Nada Nada" app - aimed at easing the minds of immigrants facing possible deportation.

It's a new phone ringtone - a jingle in Spanish designed to help undocumented immigrants know their rights if confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Farm workers and immigrants have rights throughout the entire country, and this ringtone is just another effective tool, another creative tool of sharing that critical information that farm workers need," said Eriberto Fernandez with the United Farm Workers Foundation.

The lyrics of the ringtone offer guidance on what to do if stopped by ICE.

The 19-second ringtone delivers the following message: “If immigration comes to arrest you, keep calm. You have the right not to sign anything and not to say anything. You have the right to remain silent; also the right to ask for an attorney.”

Deportation fears have heightened after President Trump's election.

"We're seeing increases in deportations. We're seeing in rural communities such as ours, Bakersfield, Delano, Arvin, Lamont - immigration raids are happening silently,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez said the “Nada Nada” ringtone serves as a reminder.

"This ringtone will remind you every single day that every single time that your phone rings about your rights."

The free app is available for download on Android devices and iPhones. Click here to download the app.