UFW hosts information meeting for immigrants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Fear continues to grow among undocumented workers here in Kern County as President Donald Trump promises deportations and a border wall.

On Thursday, the United Farm Workers union had an information meeting to talk about what rights undocumented workers have.

During the meeting, the UFW handed out flyers and information cards about what to do if an ICE agent questions their legal status, things like the right to remain silent and the right to speak to a lawyer.

But the UFW wasn't expecting a big crowd because they say many are afraid to even leave their homes.

The UFW says they will continue to fight for immigrant rights. On Friday, they're having a prayer vigil at the Mesa Verde Detention Center at 4:30 p.m.