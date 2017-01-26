UFW: If Trump deports most U.S. farm workers, who will feed America?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

United Farm Workers President Arturo S. Rodriguez issued the following statement from the union’s Keene, Calif. headquarters in response to executive orders announced today by the Trump administration aimed at keeping his central campaign promise to begin deporting many of the 11 million undocumented residents in the United States:

U.S. Department of Labor surveys show the majority of U.S. farm workers are undocumented: https://www.doleta.gov/agworker/report9/chapter1.cfm The United Farm Workers’ anecdotal experience in California and other states where we are active shows the percentage of undocumented workers is even higher.

So if today’s executive orders from Donald Trump signal the beginning of fulfilling his oft-repeated campaign pledge to deport the undocumented, then who is going to feed America? Who is going to feed the guests at Trump hotels and golf courses? Who is going to feed Donald Trump?