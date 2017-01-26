UFW reacts to President Trump's executive orders on immigration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The United Farm Workers union is reacting to President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

President Trump signed two orders on Wednesday morning promising to build the wall and increase the number of Border Patrol and ICE agents to help carry out deportations.

He also promised to crack down on sanctuary cities by stripping them of federal funding.

The UFW quickly reacted to the president's executive actions. They say farm workers are crucial to the success of this country.

The union says there is growing fear among farm workers since Trump's election. They say they are reminding all of their union members to know what their rights are and are promising to support them.

President Trump says the construction of the wall will begin in the coming months and that planning is "starting immediately".