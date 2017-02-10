United Farm Workers releases statement on the appeals court's decision to halt Trump's travel ban

The United Farm Workers President Arturo S. Rodriguez issued the following statement from the union’s Keen, California headquarters after the U.S. Court of Appeals continued to halt President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslin nations from entering the country:

By rejecting the government’s argument that the Trump Muslim ban is “unreviewable” by the federal courts, the Ninth Circuit panel took to heart Benjamin Franklin’s words that, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.