U.S. Forest Service to break ground on new fire station in Lake Isabella

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Lake Isabella Fire Station and Visitor Information Services Office on January 18, 2017.

The 1:00 p.m. ceremony will be held at the construction site of the future Forest Service Fire Station and Visitor Information Services Office; located at 7158 Lake Isabella Boulevard, Lake Isabella, CA 93240.

In July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District awarded a $7.75 million contract to Macro-Z Technology of Santa Ana for the relocation of the U.S. Forest Service Fire Station and Visitor Information Services office in Lake Isabella. Construction is scheduled to be complete by October 2017.

The existing USFS facilities sit in the footprint of the 300-foot-wide emergency spillway to be built between the main and auxiliary dams as part of the Isabella Lake Dam Safety Modification Project. The station must be relocated before construction of the emergency spillway begins.

