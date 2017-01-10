U.S. Navy Blue Angels to appear at Kern County air show

The world’s most famous jet team is headed to Kern County.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are performing at the China Lake Air Show in Ridgecrest on March 18 and 19.

It will be the first air show at the base in 23 years.

The Blue Angels are known for their precision formation flying and for the blue and gold F/A-18 hornets.

Organizers said the air show is a great chance to highlight the efforts of China Lake as well.

"We get to demonstrate not just with the Blue Angels and their excellence but also the excellence that is produced on this base in terms of providing capabilities for the national security of this nation," said Capt. Paul Dale.

RIDGECREST, Calif. -