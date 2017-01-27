Valley Air Pollution Control District offers residents up to $3k to replace wood stoves, fireplaces

The San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District is offering up to $3,000 to Valley residents to replace wood stoves, inserts, or fireplaces.

The District encourages residents to convert their open hearth fireplace, older wood stove or older wood insert to an EPA certified wood-burning device.

The District’s Burn Cleaner grant provides $1,000 for certified wood or pellet inserts/freestanding stoves or natural gas inserts or $2,500 for eligible low-income applicants for all devices.

Another $500 is available to all applicants for the installation of a natural gas device.

Program guidelines can be found on their website.