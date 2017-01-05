Vehicle crashes into powerlines north of Shafter

A vehicle traveling on Central Valley Highway, just south of Elmo Highway West of McFarland, lost control due to slick roads and struck a power pole, causing powerlines to fall on a nearby passing train.

No word if there are any power outages caused by the accident. PG&E has a crew on scene. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The freight train remain stationary until BNSF officials can determine everything is OK with the train. Traffic through the area is not affected.

CHP officials remind drivers to slow down when passing through the scene of an accident.