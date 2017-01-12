Vehicle shot at by another vehicle on Highway 99 in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. - McFarland police were called to the corner of Browning Road and E Kern Ave Wednesday night around 8 p.m. after a victim reported his car was shot at.

The victim was driving a Honda CRV northbound on Highway 99 between Whisler Road and Sherwood Avenue when a silver Volkswagen Jetta pulled up beside him and started shooting at his vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was hit multiple times, but the victim was not hit.

He exited at Sherwood Avenue and tried to follow the suspect vehicle.

There is no further suspect information at this point.

Anyone who may have seen this incident occur or seen the suspect vehicle in the area is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.