Vehicle versus bicycle crash sends man to the hospital with major injuries

Jessica Harrington
4:40 AM, Jul 22, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Friday July 21, 2017 around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Columbus St. and Berkeley St. for reports of a vehicle versus bicycle collision. 

When officers arrived they found a bicyclist, an adult man, had been struck by a car and had major injuries. 

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. 

Officials said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111. 

 

