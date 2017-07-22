Vehicle versus bicycle crash sends man to the hospital with major injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Friday July 21, 2017 around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Columbus St. and Berkeley St. for reports of a vehicle versus bicycle collision.

When officers arrived they found a bicyclist, an adult man, had been struck by a car and had major injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.