Vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported in Central Bakersfield

Chloe Nordquist
9:44 PM, Dec 20, 2016

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A car hit a pedestrian near 1st Street and Chester Avenue in Central Bakersfield Tuesday night.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries. They were not walking in a crosswalk.

Roadways have been reopened.

