Vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported in Central Bakersfield on Golden State Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported near Golden State Highway and F Street in Central Bakersfield Friday around 9:30 p.m.
The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time, but the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Roads in the area are being closed off.
Police are looking in to suspicion of DUI.
23ABC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
