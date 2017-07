BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Saturday around 5:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to E. 21st Street and Kern Street for reports of an automobile versus a motorcycle collision.

When officers arrived they found an adult man laying in the roadway suffering from moderate to major injuries.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was upgraded to moderate injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the rider of the motorcycle was traveling westbound on E. 21st St. at a speed greater than the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

A man driving a four-door sedan was northbound on Kern St. and failed to yield to the motorcyclist.

Officials said at the time of their release, it was unclear whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor with the motorcycle rider.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor for the driver of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.