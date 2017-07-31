Vigil for 6 year old killed in car accident on Trona Wildrose Road

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 79°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vigil is scheduled for today, July 31st, for the six year old boy who was killed in a car accident on Trona Wildrose Road.
The accident happened earlier this month when Natasha Sanchez, 25, lost control of her vehicle causing it to overturn. Both Natasha and the six year old were ejected and died at the scene.
A six month old girl was also in the vehicle but survived and was taken to the hospital.
The boy's grandfather told 23ABC the vigil will take place at Riverlakes Park at 7 p.m. tonight.
A vigil is scheduled for today, July 31st, for the six year old boy who was killed in a car accident on Trona Wildrose Road.
Tickets for the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame ceremony go on sale today July 31st.
The Black Pearl Aquarium in Mojave is not doing well. Owner Joe Kutivan opened the store a year ago, with the help of his mother, but…
Looking at Audrey she looks like any average three-year-old.