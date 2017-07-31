Vigil for 6 year old killed in car accident on Trona Wildrose Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vigil is scheduled for today, July 31st, for the six year old boy who was killed in a car accident on Trona Wildrose Road.

The accident happened earlier this month when Natasha Sanchez, 25, lost control of her vehicle causing it to overturn. Both Natasha and the six year old were ejected and died at the scene.

A six month old girl was also in the vehicle but survived and was taken to the hospital.

The boy's grandfather told 23ABC the vigil will take place at Riverlakes Park at 7 p.m. tonight.