Volunteers set to paint, repair Bakersfield Senior Community Center Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Saturday, volunteers from Rebuilding Together and Sears' Heroes at Home program will renovate the Bakersfield Senior Community Center.

The center servers an average of 87 seniors monthly, 22 of which are veterans.

The team will provide repairs for the Bakersfield Senior Community Center that will focus on health and safety improvements including electrical repairs, stump removal, mold remediation, trip hazard mitigation, carpet replacement, walkway repairs and more.

The volunteer work will begin at 7 a.m. at the Bakersfield Senior Center which is located at 530 4th St. in Bakersfield.

Crews will be working until 2 p.m.