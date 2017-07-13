Walmart donates $14k to rehabilitate home in North Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Walmart will donate $14,000 to Habitat For Humanity Golden Empire to help in the rehabilitation of a donated home in North Bakersfield.

Store managers and Habitat for Humanity leaders will present the future homeowners with the check on Thursday.

According to spokespeople for both Walmart and Habitat for Humanity, Walmart wanted to support the construction and home renovating goals of the organization in an effort to create healthier communities in the area.

After homes are donated to Habitat for Humanity, they are sold at no profit and financed with affordable loans to families affiliated with the organization. These families are chosen based on their level of need, ability to repay their mortgage loan and their willingness to participate in the renovations of their own homes.