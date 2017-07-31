Walmart makes grocery shopping easier by offering pickup service at four Bakersfield area locations

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - Walmart has unveiled their new grocery pickup service at four locations in the Bakersfield area. Walmart hopes that the free service will enable customers to order groceries and pick them up without having to leave their cars.

The new service will be available at three Bakersfield locations and one Delano location.

The pickup service features over 30,000 items, including fresh meat, produce, and dairy.

How it Works

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requests.

Pick Up and Go: Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange, and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Walmart’s Online Grocery service is available at the following stores: