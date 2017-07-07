Warning level in place at Pyramid Lake for algae bloom, public asked to avoid water contact

Officials in Los Angeles County are urging the public to avoid water contact at Pyramid Lake due to a warning level for algae blooms.

The Department of Water Resources says water from the swim beach at Pyramid Lake's Vaquero Day Use Area was tested and shows a high enough level of microcystins to prompt the issuance of a warning health advisory and the closure of the swim area.

The Vaquero Day Use Area is still open for picnicking, but the swim beach is closed.

DWS says algae blooms can appear as blue-green, white or brown foam, scum or mats that can float on the water's surface and accumulate along the shoreline or boat ramp area.

It can also pose health risks especially for children and pets.