Wasco deputies arrest two suspects in Saturday shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Wasco deputies arrested two suspects Friday morning for a shooting that happened last Saturday.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of the shooting that happened Saturday night on 7th Place.

Deputies identified 74-year-old Norma Callahan and 42-year-old Angel Gutierrez as the suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.

On Friday morning deputies executed the search warrants and arrested Callahan and Gutierrez. Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Callahan was charged with negligently discharging a firearm, and Gutierrez was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling and possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.