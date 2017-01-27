Wasco men arrested for drugs and child endangerment during search

Bakersfield - On 1/26/2017 at approximately 1253 hours, Deputies from the Wasco Substation responded to the 900 block of Hazelnut Street in Wasco, to locate a reported stolen vehicle parked in front of a residence.

Deputies located the reported stolen vehicle parked in front of a residence. During the search of the vehicle, items linking suspects to the residence where the vehicle was parked was located inside. Deputies conducted a probation search of the residence and located just under a pound of methamphetamine and other articles consistent with the sales of narcotics.

Stolen property was also recovered during the search. Reyes Varguez (46) was arrested for possession of narcotics for sales, maintaining a residence for the sales of narcotics, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and child endangerment. His bail was set at $65,000.00.

Lucas Cotter was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and numerous outstanding warrants, one of which was a no bail warrant. Several items were seized during the investigation. Both subjects were transported to the Central receiving Facility and booked.

