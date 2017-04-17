Wasco Sheriff's deputies looking for man who put knife to victim's neck, stabbed victim's finger

WASCO, Calif. -

On Friday April 14th, 2017 at approximately 9:00 pm, deputies from the Wasco City Substation were dispatched to Highway 46 and Magnolia Avenue in Wasco regarding an assault with a deadly weapon report.

When deputies arrived the victim reported he was driven to the area of Highway 46 and Magnolia Avenue by a subject who was known to him. The victim reported a second unknown Hispanic male in the back seat of the vehicle had placed a knife to his neck while he was inside the vehicle.

The victim said he pushed the knife away from his neck cutting his hand in the process and then the male stabbed him in the pinky finger.

The victim said he was able to run away to safety. The victim later obtained medical treatment at Delano Regional Medical Center. The suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.