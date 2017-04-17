Wasco Sheriff's deputies searching for suspect invovled in a drive-by shooting

WASCO, Calif. -

On Sunday April 16th, 2017 at approximately 12:58 am, deputies from the Wasco City Substation were dispatched to the Circle K located at the intersection of Highway 46 and J Street in Wasco for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived they contacted the victim who reported his vehicle was shot at three times by an unknown subject in a white newer model four door GMC pickup that fled at high rate of speed southbound on J Street from Highway 46.

Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.