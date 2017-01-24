A Washington D.C. cab driver went on and on about how John Elway was the best quarterback of all time over the weekend without realizing Elway was in his back seat the entire time.
Elway -- a former Denver Broncos quarterback and current general manager of the team -- was in D.C. for the inaugural events over the weekend, and got into a cab driven by Sam Snow, who was himself decked out in Pittsburgh Steelers and Super Bowl garb.
“He’s a great quarterback!” Snow says of Elway as the others goad him on. Snow says Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger would fall in line behind Elway on his list of the all-time best under center.
Eventually, the others ask if Snow would be able to recognize Elway if he saw him and tell him to turn around.
“Oh, come on man! Are you serious?!” Snow yells when he sees Elway. “Come on man, John Elway! When I get out, can we take a picture?!”