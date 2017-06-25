WATCH LIVE (6:30p) Media Music Jam

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 69°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Media Music Jam will be streamed live from 6:25p.m. until 11 p.m. on June 24, 2017.
Watch Live Here:
The event is being put on to raise money for the Kern County Cancer Fund.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded to Mojave Sunday after deputies found a victim of a gunshot wound.
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday, police say.
An accident near White Lane and Ashe Road is causing traffic delays in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday evening.
The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back for its second year.