WATCH LIVE (6:30p) Media Music Jam

5:52 PM, Jun 24, 2017
9:43 AM, Jun 25, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Media Music Jam will be streamed live from 6:25p.m. until 11 p.m. on June 24, 2017.

The event is being put on to raise money for the Kern County Cancer Fund.

