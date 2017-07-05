WATCH LIVE: Bakersfield's July Fourth Community Celebration at the Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC is proud to host the annual Bakersfield tradition. "The July Fourth Community Celebration returns to the Park at River Walk, featuring a free fireworks show and live entertainment at the Spectrum Amphitheatre.

The event will get started at 6:00 PM, with music by Foster Campbell & Friends starting at 7:00 PM, and the fireworks scheduled for 9:15 PM.

WATCH LIVE:

Food and beverage will be available for sale by El Churro Loco, Pita Paradise, Papa John’s and Carney Kettle Corn. There will also be games and activities including bounce houses available for children. Parking for this event will be available in adjacent lots and at the vacant lot on the south west corner of Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Road.

Parking will not be allowed in the commercial district along Stockdale Highway.

Designated picnic shelters and areas throughout the Park are available for reservations, though they are not required to attend the event."



We will be livestreaming it on all platforms and social channels. You'll be able to see it on FB, our website and apps, as well as YouTube and periscope.