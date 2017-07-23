WATCH LIVE: Kern County Raceway Park Whelen Night At The Races

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The final race before KCRP's summer break is set to be a big one! Whelen Night at the Races will feature five stock car divisions and Golden Empire Supermoto!

Whelen Engineering - A leader in the emergency warning industry since 1952 and title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series presents NASCAR Late Models, Michelob ULTRA Super Stocks, NASCAR Mini Stocks, INEX Legends, The 911 Racing Series, and Motorcycle racing action with Golden Empire Supermoto on Saturday, July 22nd.​

Gates open at 5:30 pm and Racing will begin at 7:00 pm! We'll see you at the races!!

Ride along live with Perrin Kootstra. (Around 7:30p)