Watch Obama's Farewell Address Live in VR

Do you want to watch President Obama's farewell speech in 360° VR?

VRScout will be streaming his complete speech on all platforms.

Here's what they said:

We are very excited to announce that VRScout is teaming up with The White House to bring you an exclusive live 360° simulcast of President Obama’s farewell address tonight.

As you may have heard, President Obama will take his place behind the podium one last time this evening to deliver his Farewell Address to the American people. When he does, we’re going to make sure you get to see the speech live from Chicago even if you can’t make it there in person.

Tune in to watch the 360° livestream of President Obama’s Farewell Address:

January 10, 2017 (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET)

Tune in at vrscout.com/obamalive

Or on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter/Periscope.

This will be the first Presidential speech of its kind streamed live in 360°. We’re honored to have been chosen by The White House to bring such a historic event to life, and to preserve this moment for future generations.