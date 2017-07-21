Fair
The 23abc racecar will allow people to watch Raceway from a camera mounted inside of the vehicle this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 23ABC race car will have a camera mounted inside, giving viewers a special look at Raceway this weekend.
The car made a pitstop on Thursday in central Bakersfield to visit the station's building on 21st Street.
This is the last race before the Raceway's summer break.
To watch the race from inside 23ABC's racecam, go to the 23ABC News Facebook page or turnto23.com.
