Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 41°
HI: 56°
LO: 38°
Updated at 6:05 am: Right now both South Fork Union and Kernville Union are on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
This adds to the school delays reported below.
Updated at 5:25 a.m.: Tehachapi Unified School District on two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
Updated at 4:44 am : El Tejon Unified School District is on a 2-hour snow and ice delay.
Kern Valley High School is on a two-hour delay Monday due to weather.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the district is delayed due to snow and/or ice.
Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be shut down until possibly 9 a.m. Monday morning.
A local woman has created a Change.org petition after her local mailbox was broken into multiple times.
Three people have been taken into custody in Arvin, in connection to the homicide of Jose Joel Salazar.