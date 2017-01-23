Updated at 6:05 am: Right now both South Fork Union and Kernville Union are on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

This adds to the school delays reported below.

========

Updated at 5:25 a.m.: Tehachapi Unified School District on two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

========

Updated at 4:44 am : El Tejon Unified School District is on a 2-hour snow and ice delay.

========

Kern Valley High School is on a two-hour delay Monday due to weather.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the district is delayed due to snow and/or ice.