Weedpatch Highway now open after being closed nearly seven hours from a downed power line

Zuriel Loving
6:57 AM, Jan 31, 2017
1:17 PM, Jan 31, 2017
UPDATE (Jan. 31, 2017, 1:15 p.m.): Weedpatch Highway has reopened, according to Caltrans.

District 6 shared the following tweet explaining that the downed power line has been cleared and traffic is now permitted to go through.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, a vehicle ran into a light pole on Weedpatch Highway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the pole was hanging by wires and blocking all the highway lanes.

PG&E advised that the minimum time to repair and clean up the area would take about three hours. There are roadblocks set up by Caltrans between Wilson Road and Choate Street on Weedpatch Highway.

