What to do in a Flash Flood

With weeks and weeks of flooding rains in Kern County, it is very easy to see conditions like this right here on flooded roadways. That's why it is very important to learn how to stay safe if you are caught in a Flash Flood.

Kern County saw rain totals in the double digits sparking flooded roadways and vehicle rescues like this couple who got stuck in Walker Basin on Sunday. I talked to CHP to find out ways of prevention and even tips on how to escape a Flash Flood.

Officer Rodriguez: "We want to always tell people that, don't cross whenever there are road closure signs there. Please don't drive around them. They are out there for one reason to keep people out and to keep people safe. If you do come across where there is a couple feet of water, or even a foot of standing water that's flowing, you are not going to be able to drive very fast at all. You are definitely going to lose control. If you are already in it, you need to continue to push through it."

That's why it is very important to obey road signs so you don't get caught in a Flash Flood. But, if you do get caught in flooded waters in your car, it is very important to slow down and don't stop your vehicle for a chance to get out safely.

