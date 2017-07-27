When it comes to renting, Bakersfield is one of the top cities in America

Morgan Wheeler
7:14 PM, Jul 26, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - When it comes to renting, Bakersfield is one of the top cities in America. 

That's according to a new study from Wallet Hub.

Bakersfield ranks 46TH out of 150 cities when it comes to rental price changes, cost of living and the job market.

The best places to rent are in Arizona, which includes the top four cities overall. 

