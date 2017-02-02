Where are the best tacos in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Hey this is Gilbert and I'm currently on the search for the best tacos in Bakersfield.

So far I've only been to two places here in Bakersfield. Why only two places? Because I was lazy and was on a budget.

The two places I went to were Los Tacos De Huicho and Super Taco which were both in Downtown Bakersfield.

The fist spot, Los Tacos De Huicho. I got the Carne Asada and pastor tacos.

The environment was authentic. Since I’m from Tucson, Arizona, I've had my share of Mexican food from across the border. The only difference was I didn't have to bust out may amazing spanglish unless I wanted to seem cool in-front of my friends.

And if we are talking about the whole taco journey at Huicho's, I must say the people were amazing and very helpful. The menu was easy to understand and you didn't have to know the secret password to get a good taco.

The Carne Asada taco was tasty and the meat was not as dry as other taco places I've been to in the past.

I mean who likes a dry taco? That's right, nobody.

Now on to the pastor taco, it was love at first bite. I think I saw sparks fly.

With each bite, I got a rich taste of flavor (See taco meter in video.)

Once I devoured the tacos, they had no chance to be honest, I moved onto Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue.

To keep things fair, I got the Carne Asada and pastor tacos.

The staff was welcoming and made me feel at home. Even when home is about 10 hours away by car and a fraction of that by carrier pigeon.

There I kept it plain Jane and had the tacos with no side flavors. What do I mean by that? No lemon, lettuce, salsa or onions.

I know, I know this is a crime to any person that calls themselves a taco lover, but I wanted to test the difference of meat between the two taco places.

The Carne Asada taco did have small chopped pieces which made it easy to consume, but I must say it was messy at times.

I literally had to scoop up the rest of the Carne Asada in my hand and flop it back into the shell to get in to my belly! I felt like a mad scientist crafting a potion when I did this (cue the music.)

When it came to the pastor taco, I have to say I REALLY loved it. The meat was very juicy and the flavor stood out compared to Huicho's.

It reminded me of this place back in Tucson where I had the best tacos free of charge... oh yeah that was my Mom's house…

Now don't get me wrong, both places I would recommend to anyone, but Super Taco did have the better of the two taco places when it came to the pastor.

If I compare the Carne Asada, a staple of any taco place, I say Huicho's did have the rich flavor that makes any taco amazing.

This isn't meant to sound like a 2009 MTV VMA's Kanye West interruption line (yes it kinda is) but Huicho's has the best Carne Asada tacos. So far at least.

Now like I said before this was only the start of the journey. So now it's up to you where I go next!

