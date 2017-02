(UPDATE: Feb. 6, 2017, 12:08 p.m.): Refunds will begin on Wednesday at 11 a.m., per KUZZ. There's no word yet when shows will reschedule.

Willie Nelson's three-day stint in Bakersfield that was supposed to begin Monday has been postponed, Buck Owens Production Co. confirmed.

KUZZ Radio said on Twitter that the postponement was due to illness.

Due to illness the 3 Willie shows scheduled for 2/6,2/7&2/8 are being postponed. We’re making efforts to reschedule. — KUZZ Radio (@kuzzradio) February 6, 2017

Nelson had recently canceled some dates in Vegas due to health issues.

Nelson was scheduled to sing songs off his *For The Good Times* album, which is a tribute to Country Singer Ray Price.

Tickets for the concerts had been sold out for weeks.

