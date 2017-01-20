Winter Showdown, Kyle Busch coming to Bakersfield in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 2017 edition of the Winter Showdown is being held at the Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield

This is the third year of the Super Late Model Winter Showdown.

2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will also be participating, Speed 51 reported.

Winter Showdown is February 10 and 11. Event tickets are available on Kern Raceway’s website.