Woman collides with concrete pillar, killed at Alfred Harrell, Fairfax

UPDATE (April 18, 2017 3:00 p.m.): The coroner identified the woman as 48-year-old Melissa Galindo of Bakersfield.

A woman was killed early Friday morning after the Jeep she was driving collided with a concrete pillar.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was headed down Fairfax Road near Alfred Harrell Highway when the Jeep she was driving left the road and hit the pillar at around 1 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.