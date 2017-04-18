Woman collides with concrete pillar, killed at Alfred Harrell, Fairfax

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 54°
UPDATE (April 18, 2017 3:00 p.m.): The coroner identified the woman as 48-year-old Melissa Galindo of Bakersfield.
===================================================================
A woman was killed early Friday morning after the Jeep she was driving collided with a concrete pillar.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was headed down Fairfax Road near Alfred Harrell Highway when the Jeep she was driving left the road and hit the pillar at around 1 a.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state of California is giving out disabled parking permits to people who may not need it. That’s the word today from the…
Jasmine Betancourt's son is 10 years old and attends Sandrini Elementary School in southwest Bakersfield.
A bill to reform bail in California, introduced by Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), will be heard before the California State Assembly's…
The Kern High School District said they plan to install cameras on all campuses in hopes of preventing vandalism and thefts.