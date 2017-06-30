Woman dies after accidentally crashing car into Isabella Lake

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - At about 6:00 PM this evening the Kern County Sheriff's Office received a report of an occupied vehicle that went into Isabella Lake at Kissack Cove.

Initial reports indicated the possibility of an intentional act but witness statements indicated the vehicle may have suffered a mechanical failure causing the car to enter the lake by accident. KCSO Search and Rescue Responded to the scene and were assisted by personnel from KCFD.

Rescue crews placed a boat in the water and retrieved the woman from her car. The woman was removed from the lake and taken via ambulance to Kern Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kern Valley Search and Rescue remained on scene and assisted search and rescue divers with the removal of the vehicle from the lake.

Details regarding the identity of the woman are pending notification of family.