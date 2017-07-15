BAKERSFIELD, California - Women breaking the mold in Kern County.

Irma Carson's story is a perfect example of women working their way into traditional roles filled by men in the workplace.

In 1969, Carson became the first African-American woman to join the Bakersfield Police force.

She went on to also become the first African-American woman to join the Bakersfield City Council.

