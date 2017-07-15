Women Breaking the Mold in Kern County: Irma Carson was the 1st African-American Female BPD Officer

Feven Kay
12:13 PM, Jul 15, 2017
1 hour ago
bakersfield police department | bakersfield city council | female police officer | irma carson

BPD's first African American Female Officer

Kay, Feven
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, California - Women breaking the mold in Kern County. 

Irma Carson's story is a perfect example of women working their way into traditional roles filled by men in the workplace. 

In 1969, Carson became the first African-American woman to join the Bakersfield Police force. 

She went on to also become the first African-American woman to join the Bakersfield City Council.

23ABC's Feven Kay has her story. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News