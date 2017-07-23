Women Breaking the Mold in Kern County: Lisa Green is the first female D.A. in Kern County history

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 79°
Lisa Green is the first female DA in Kern County history.
Women breaking the mold in Kern County.
While it is not unusual to see female lawyers, very few have leadership roles.
Of the 58 District Attorney's in California only 18 are women.
Kern County District Attorney Lisa Green is one of those distinguished women.
Green has practiced law for over 35 years and in 2010 became the first female D.A. in Kern County history.
23ABC's Feven Kay has her story.
Women breaking the mold in Kern County.
UPDATE (July 23, 7:40 a.m.): The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver in this crash as Melody Cavazos, 39, of Bakersfield as…
Five teenagers were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Bakersfield Saturday afternoon.
On July 22, 2017, at about 12:49 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue personnel responded to Limestone Campground in…