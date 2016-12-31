YEAR IN REVIEW: The top 10 stories of 2016 in Kern County based on website analytics

From the Erskine Fire to a JiuJitsu instructor tackling a suspect on the run, 2016 brought a range of stories to Kern County.

23ABC has put together a video of the top 10 stories according to what you viewed most by putting together our website and social media analytics.

Take a look back at the top stories by clicking the links below:

1. Country Music Legend Merle Haggard dies at 79

2. Full list of Walmart store closures across America

3. 14 people shot at party in South Bakersfield

4. Erskine Fire destroys upwards of 100 homes in Lake Isabella, burns 30k acres, 5% contained; 2 dead

5. WATCH: Cat gets head stuck in lamp shade while girls make hair tutorial video

6. Frontier H.S. fight captured on cell phone video

7. Infant and mother dead after East Bakersfield pursuit, boyfriend Manuel Vela in police custody

8. JiuJitsu Instructor tackles suspect after car crash in downtown Bakersfield

9. State Route 99 was named the deadliest highway in the U.S.

10. South Bakersfield Dollar Tree closes following worker death