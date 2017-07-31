You can't start certain grades without them, Back To School immunizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Public Health Department is reminding parents children need immunizations to start certain grades.

Students entering 7th grade and kindergarten are required to have certain vaccinations before starting school.

The Kern County Public Health Department will be hosting clinics to inform the public more on immunizations. They will take place at Veterans Hall, 2102 Ridge Road on August 7-11 and August 14-18.