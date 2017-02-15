Youth Leadership Bakersfield students try on energy industry careers with PG&E

As part of its ongoing commitment to educate and prepare students for careers in the energy industry, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting 33 local students at a job shadowing event at its Bakersfield Service Center today, February 15, 2017.

Students enrolled in the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce's Youth Leadership Bakersfield program will watch a pole-climbing and rescue demonstration in the yard. During the field demonstrations, students will have the opportunity to try on specialized gloves, tool belts, and work with specialized tools in a safe, controlled environment.

PG&E employees will give the students an inside look at various career opportunities offered at PG&E and answer questions.

Modeled after the Leadership Bakersfield program, the Youth Leadership Bakersfield program inspires and develops future business and community leadership among high school-aged youth by providing an interactive opportunity that directly links students to community leaders, business issues and career opportunities.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -