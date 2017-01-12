Youth Mental Health First Aid course offered in Bakersfield to help youth with mental illness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mental illness affects one in five adults in any given year.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools offers an 8-hour Youth Mental Health First Aid class at no cost.

The class teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of a mental illness.

The course is ideally designed for adults who work with kids ages 12 to 18.

A brochure on mental health is also available by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

For more information or to schedule no-cost training, contact Tatia Hunter-Jennings at 661-852-5663 or tahunter-jennings@kern.org.