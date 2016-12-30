Light rain
HI: 59°
LO: 49°
HI: 56°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
Two teens have been arrested for robbing two nine year olds at a lemonade stand.
Two teens have been arrested for robbing two nine year old's at a lemonade stand.
Deante Small mug
The body of Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis was found in a burned-out car in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.
Vladimir Putin stifled free speech, jailed his critics and profited from Russian corruption. So why is an he becoming a partisan figure in the U.S.?
The proposed reform would shift Turkey's government from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
Russia's Vladimir Putin said despite the U.S. response to the alleged election meddling, he wouldn't expel American diplomats from his country.